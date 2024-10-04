Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $93.00 and last traded at $92.20, with a volume of 56461 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Jackson Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays started coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Jackson Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.47 and a 200 day moving average of $76.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 18.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.40%.

Jackson Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jackson Financial news, EVP Carrie Chelko sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $502,205.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,829 shares in the company, valued at $5,645,605.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JXN. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,738,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,021,000 after acquiring an additional 111,875 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 630,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,305,000 after acquiring an additional 67,620 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

