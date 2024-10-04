Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock Price Down 3.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) were down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.01 and last traded at $24.01. Approximately 18,557 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 731,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.88.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARVN. Barclays reduced their target price on Arvinas from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Arvinas from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.74.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.25) earnings per share. Arvinas’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Arvinas in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Arvinas by 29.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

