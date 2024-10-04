Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $225.63 and last traded at $224.29, with a volume of 8020 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $223.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ubiquiti from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on UI

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $507.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.23 million. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 3,321.33% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ubiquiti

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.