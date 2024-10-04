DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $80.47 and last traded at $80.37, with a volume of 62733 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DT Midstream from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.38.

DT Midstream Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.74.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 71.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DT Midstream

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 12.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,393,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,070,000 after buying an additional 490,613 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,359,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,463 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 284.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,524,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,537,000 after buying an additional 1,128,056 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,166,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,870,000 after buying an additional 38,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,024,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,737,000 after acquiring an additional 60,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

