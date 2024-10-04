ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ASML. Susquehanna raised their price objective on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ASML from $1,185.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,110.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $832.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $850.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $930.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $328.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.48. ASML has a 12-month low of $573.86 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 4,379.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 889,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $910,102,000 after purchasing an additional 870,010 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 50.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,668,386,000 after acquiring an additional 572,996 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth $542,710,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 21.6% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,921,000 after acquiring an additional 294,784 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in ASML by 11,084.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 246,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,784,000 after acquiring an additional 243,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

