Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.91 and last traded at $55.73, with a volume of 263220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Victory Capital from $59.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Victory Capital from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.78.

Victory Capital Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $219.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.82 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 27.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victory Capital

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Victory Capital by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 369,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,737,000 after buying an additional 118,950 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 91,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,796,000 after acquiring an additional 219,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 426.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,310,000 after acquiring an additional 477,798 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

