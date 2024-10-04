TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.37, but opened at $44.46. TC Energy shares last traded at $43.96, with a volume of 480,841 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TC Energy in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

TC Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.77. The company has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.76.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.39%.

Institutional Trading of TC Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the second quarter worth about $742,000. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 85,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in TC Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 103,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 9.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in TC Energy by 16.6% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,033,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,170,000 after buying an additional 147,500 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

