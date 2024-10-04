Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Benchmark from $154.00 to $195.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FANG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $230.00 to $219.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $235.00 to $209.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $237.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a hold rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $207.68.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $188.30 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $143.08 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.52 and a 200-day moving average of $195.20. The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.51% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 18.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $2.34 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,037,819 shares in the company, valued at $181,732,485.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 178.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,842.5% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 4,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,801,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 144,236 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

