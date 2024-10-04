Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.58, but opened at $17.42. Vipshop shares last traded at $17.37, with a volume of 802,536 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VIPS. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vipshop from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. CLSA downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.80 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.42.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vipshop

Vipshop Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.33.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $3.43. The firm had revenue of $25.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.61 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vipshop

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 1,904.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vipshop during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop during the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.