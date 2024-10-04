Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 3,000 Shares

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $19,110.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,922,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,464,643.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 17,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $114,625.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 7,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $46,270.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 11,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $75,325.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 3,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $23,205.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 27,900 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $185,535.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 25,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $168,555.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 2,507 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $16,069.87.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 19,302 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $119,093.34.

On Monday, September 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 6,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $35,700.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 20,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $120,540.00.

Tile Shop Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTSH opened at $6.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.62. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $7.67. The company has a market cap of $280.51 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Trading of Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.38 million for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTSH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tile Shop during the first quarter valued at $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 30.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 80.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Tile Shop in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tile Shop in the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

