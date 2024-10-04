Insider Selling: Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) VP Sells 2,182 Shares of Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) VP Paul L. Alpern sold 2,182 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $15,666.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,798.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIP opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.11. Arteris, Inc. has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Arteris had a negative net margin of 68.37% and a negative return on equity of 274.66%. The business had revenue of $14.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arteris by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,146,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Arteris by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Arteris by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

