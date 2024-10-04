Insider Selling: Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) VP Sells 2,182 Shares of Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) VP Paul L. Alpern sold 2,182 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $15,666.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,798.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Arteris Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AIP opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.11. Arteris, Inc. has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Arteris had a negative net margin of 68.37% and a negative return on equity of 274.66%. The business had revenue of $14.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arteris
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AIP
Arteris Company Profile
Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Arteris
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Beat the Volatility: Top 3 Low-Beta Stocks to Watch
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Visa and Mastercard: Top Payment Stocks to Watch After Rate Cuts
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.