Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) CEO Vininder Singh Sells 5,592 Shares

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) CEO Vininder Singh sold 5,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $14,874.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,467,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,254.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Vininder Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Vininder Singh sold 14,405 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $38,173.25.

On Monday, July 8th, Vininder Singh sold 10,670 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $15,684.90.

On Friday, July 5th, Vininder Singh sold 7,095 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $11,210.10.

Bullfrog AI Price Performance

Bullfrog AI stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of -0.20. Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $8.35.

Institutional Trading of Bullfrog AI

Bullfrog AI ( NASDAQ:BFRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFRG. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Bullfrog AI during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bullfrog AI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bullfrog AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bullfrog AI

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

