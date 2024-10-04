Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.50, but opened at $13.12. Neumora Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.39, with a volume of 41,176 shares changing hands.

NMRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.90.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). Equities research analysts expect that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neumora Therapeutics news, CFO Joshua Pinto sold 31,642 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $372,742.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,871.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert A. Lenz sold 30,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $363,606.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 339,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,011.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua Pinto sold 31,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $372,742.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,926 shares of company stock worth $1,067,758. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Neumora Therapeutics by 472.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $566,000. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

