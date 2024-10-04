MTY Food Group (MTY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.04 per share for the quarter.
MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$303.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$294.10 million. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 8.61%.
MTY Food Group Stock Down 0.5 %
MTY stock opened at C$45.98 on Friday. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of C$40.45 and a 52 week high of C$60.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.81. The company has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95.
Several equities analysts have commented on MTY shares. National Bankshares increased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MTY Food Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$54.43.
MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.
