MTY Food Group (MTY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

MTY Food Group will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.04 per share for the quarter.

MTY Food Group last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$303.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$294.10 million. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 8.61%.

MTY Food Group Stock Down 0.5 %

MTY stock opened at C$45.98 on Friday. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of C$40.45 and a 52 week high of C$60.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.81. The company has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95.

MTY Food Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on MTY shares. National Bankshares increased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MTY Food Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$54.43.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

