Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton Sells 5,936 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 5,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $18,282.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,170.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Cardlytics Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $3.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average of $8.52. The company has a market cap of $149.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $20.52.
Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 17.96% and a negative net margin of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $69.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Capmk lowered Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum lowered Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.
Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.
