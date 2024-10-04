Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton Sells 5,936 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 5,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $18,282.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,170.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cardlytics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $3.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average of $8.52. The company has a market cap of $149.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $20.52.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 17.96% and a negative net margin of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $69.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 160.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Capmk lowered Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum lowered Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Featured Articles

