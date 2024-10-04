Gary Higgins Purchases 80,000 Shares of Clean Seas Seafood Limited (ASX:CSS) Stock

Clean Seas Seafood Limited (ASX:CSS – Get Free Report) insider Gary Higgins bought 80,000 shares of Clean Seas Seafood stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,800.00 ($8,827.59).

Clean Seas Seafood Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60.

Get Clean Seas Seafood alerts:

About Clean Seas Seafood

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Clean Seas Seafood Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aquaculture industry in Australia, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company engages in the propagation, harvesting, growing, and selling of Spencer Gulf Yellowtail Kingfish; and production and sale of fingerlings.

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Seas Seafood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Seas Seafood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.