Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CFO David M. Davis Sells 978 Shares of Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Davis sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $10,621.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,644.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SNCY opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.91. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $17.56.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $254.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNCY. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNCY. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,767,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,800 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,078,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 808,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,152,000 after acquiring an additional 431,515 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 656,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 403,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 516,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 351,421 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

