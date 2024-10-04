Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Major Shareholder Estuardo Aguilar-Cordova Sells 1,800 Shares

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Estuardo Aguilar-Cordova sold 1,800 shares of Candel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $12,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 959,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,130.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Candel Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Candel Therapeutics stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of -0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.48.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Candel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Candel Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CADL. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Candel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Candel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $338,000. Institutional investors own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

