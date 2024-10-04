Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Major Shareholder Estuardo Aguilar-Cordova Sells 1,800 Shares

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Estuardo Aguilar-Cordova sold 1,800 shares of Candel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $12,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 959,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,130.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Candel Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of Candel Therapeutics stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of -0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.48.
Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Candel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Candel Therapeutics
Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Candel Therapeutics
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Beat the Volatility: Top 3 Low-Beta Stocks to Watch
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Visa and Mastercard: Top Payment Stocks to Watch After Rate Cuts
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Candel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.