NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $2.85 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 1.81% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Foundry Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000.

NASDAQ:BSMR opened at $23.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.59. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $23.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

