Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,933 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 665.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSIE stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $36.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average of $34.44.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.