Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,210 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 200,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 18,205 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $49.04 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $49.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.37.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.