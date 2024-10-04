Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 1,297 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.05% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $97.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.03. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.79 and a 12-month high of $97.90.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

