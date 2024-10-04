Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.58% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 54,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000.

Shares of XMLV opened at $60.59 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $47.35 and a 52-week high of $61.45. The firm has a market cap of $874.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.89.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

