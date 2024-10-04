Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 1,553 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,804,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,753,432,000 after buying an additional 48,439 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,606,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $990,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,304 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $871,691,000 after purchasing an additional 368,859 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tractor Supply by 10.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,278,000 after purchasing an additional 110,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,061,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,180,000 after purchasing an additional 169,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Melius Research began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.70.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $291.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.80. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $298.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $270.35 and its 200 day moving average is $268.71.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,682.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

See Also

