NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 3,097 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $97.04 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.79 and a 52-week high of $97.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.03.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

