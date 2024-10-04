Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,208 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IXC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 12,125.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,339,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279,539 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,942,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 332.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 46,649 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $45.22. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.95.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

