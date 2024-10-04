Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PACCAR by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,415,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,572,000 after purchasing an additional 171,317 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,910,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,466,000 after acquiring an additional 83,444 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in PACCAR by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,329,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,681,000 after acquiring an additional 242,435 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in PACCAR by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,962,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,219,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,403,000 after purchasing an additional 48,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.73.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $101.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $80.94 and a 12 month high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.45%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

