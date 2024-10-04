Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 42,659 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,818,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 317,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 94,984 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 251,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 173,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,545,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,726,000 after acquiring an additional 144,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,589. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,261,400.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $23.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

