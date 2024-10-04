General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,298,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,444,312 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,650,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,341 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 100.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,728,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,563 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in General Mills by 6,140.4% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 945,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,807,000 after purchasing an additional 930,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $36,177,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $717,640.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,314.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $717,640.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,314.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $173,514.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,411.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on General Mills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

General Mills Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $73.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.60 and a 200-day moving average of $69.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.10. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $75.90.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

