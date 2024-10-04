Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000.

STIP stock opened at $101.24 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $101.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.68.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

