Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Down 3.7% – Time to Sell?

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $119.89 and last traded at $120.61. Approximately 184,814 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,106,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LABU. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth $10,180,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth about $1,858,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

