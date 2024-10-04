Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Stock Price Down 9.9% – What’s Next?

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) shares were down 9.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.36 and last traded at $6.49. Approximately 28,472 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 55,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.
Knightscope Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $701.51 million, a P/E ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knightscope
Knightscope Company Profile
Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.
