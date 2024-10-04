Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Stock Price Down 4.2% – Here’s Why

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.03 and last traded at $4.06. 81,766 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,283,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

SANA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $941.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.73.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Mulligan sold 150,000 shares of Sana Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $612,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,848,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,620,333.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 20.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 9,940 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

