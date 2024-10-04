Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Trading Down 3.5% – Here’s Why

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.85. Approximately 92,074 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,212,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SVRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Savara from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Savara from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Savara has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

Savara Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a current ratio of 11.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average is $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $526.50 million, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Savara Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Savara by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 14,565,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,536,000 after acquiring an additional 332,706 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Savara by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,841,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,033,000 after purchasing an additional 26,613 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its stake in Savara by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 8,157,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157,385 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Savara by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,063,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,197,000 after buying an additional 148,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Savara by 198.2% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,180,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,879,000 after buying an additional 3,443,541 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Further Reading

