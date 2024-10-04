Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Down 4% – Time to Sell?

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.69 and last traded at $49.69. Approximately 42,804 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 550,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RYTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RYTM

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.8 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 2.07.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.16. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 254.88% and a negative return on equity of 221.65%. The company had revenue of $29.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $68,438.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,919.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $160,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $675,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $68,438.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,919.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,033 shares of company stock valued at $6,214,392 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 967,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,715,000 after buying an additional 236,600 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,446,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,517,000 after buying an additional 178,000 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 104,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 35,084 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,371,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,366,000 after buying an additional 181,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,548,000 after buying an additional 326,865 shares during the last quarter.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.