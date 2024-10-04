Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 23,987 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 31,414 shares.The stock last traded at $116.19 and had previously closed at $115.98.
The firm has a market capitalization of $531.44 million, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.07.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.342 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.
The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.
