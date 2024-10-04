Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 23,987 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 31,414 shares.The stock last traded at $116.19 and had previously closed at $115.98.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $531.44 million, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.07.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.342 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

About Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 160.5% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,055,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,676,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the first quarter valued at $8,276,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 412.3% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after buying an additional 49,492 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the first quarter valued at $939,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the first quarter valued at $920,000.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

