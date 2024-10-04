Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Trading Down 3.9% – What’s Next?

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.93 and last traded at $26.00. Approximately 176,378 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,611,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on EVH. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Evolent Health Stock Down 1.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 1.57.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $647.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.46 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Evolent Health

In related news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 187,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $5,637,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 411,924 shares in the company, valued at $12,357,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 187,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $5,637,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,357,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 23,693 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $731,876.77. Following the transaction, the president now owns 198,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,141,210.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,291 shares of company stock valued at $9,290,385 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolent Health

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,915,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,905,000 after buying an additional 93,739 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Evolent Health by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,313,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073,959 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 125.0% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,736,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,026,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,098,000 after buying an additional 1,308,376 shares during the period. Finally, Engaged Capital LLC raised its position in Evolent Health by 26.1% during the second quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 4,111,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,611,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the period.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

