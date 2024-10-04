Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 57,939 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 74,427 shares.The stock last traded at $63.60 and had previously closed at $59.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Miller Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Miller Industries

Miller Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $709.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.57 and its 200-day moving average is $57.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $371.45 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 20.16%.

Miller Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is 13.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Miller Industries by 84.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 146.9% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the second quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 18.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.