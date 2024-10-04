Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Stock Price Down 4.6% – What’s Next?

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $107.95 and last traded at $108.92. 53,193 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 254,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.23.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Brink’s from $110.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 1.43.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 69.80%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Brink’s by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Brink’s during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Brink’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Brink’s by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

