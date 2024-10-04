WPP (NYSE:WPP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 119,591 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 163,328 shares.The stock last traded at $51.34 and had previously closed at $51.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on WPP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. Citigroup upgraded WPP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Get WPP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WPP

WPP Stock Performance

WPP Increases Dividend

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.53.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.954 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This is an increase from WPP’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

Institutional Trading of WPP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WPP in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in WPP by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 652,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,232,000 after purchasing an additional 42,690 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of WPP by 6.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of WPP by 20.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

WPP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.