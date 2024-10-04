Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 13,948,989 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 17,273,586 shares.The stock last traded at $115.46 and had previously closed at $112.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.61.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $286.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.84 and its 200-day moving average is $79.51.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 154.1% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 55,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 33,490 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 462.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 169,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 139,134 shares during the period. SRN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 76.7% during the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 52,685.7% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $6,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

