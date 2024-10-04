iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 57,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 81,787 shares.The stock last traded at $138.41 and had previously closed at $139.18.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,462,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3,631.8% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after buying an additional 61,196 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $5,744,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 157,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,143,000 after purchasing an additional 28,587 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 147.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 24,754 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.