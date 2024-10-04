NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 4,937 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSMQ. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,540,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $842,000. River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 264,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after buying an additional 27,331 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSMQ opened at $23.70 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average of $23.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

