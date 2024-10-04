NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $2.71 Million Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Leidos by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Leidos by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Leidos by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Leidos from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.83.

Leidos Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $165.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.19, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.07 and its 200 day moving average is $144.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $166.01.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.04 per share, with a total value of $248,308.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,605.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total value of $153,798.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,689.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.04 per share, with a total value of $248,308.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,605.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

