NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 61.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,352 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,271 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 25,119 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.4% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 36,519 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 21,445 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.91. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.21. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.50 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

