NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 832.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,184 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 86.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SIVR opened at $30.62 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.62.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

