NewEdge Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 788.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,201 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $36.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.75. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $37.85.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

