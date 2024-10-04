NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Position in Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:REVS)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:REVS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF by 62.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,457,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,966,000 after purchasing an additional 561,650 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF by 49.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,503 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,833,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,848,000.

Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:REVS opened at $25.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.76. Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF

The Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF (REVS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000 Value Index. REVS index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. REVS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

