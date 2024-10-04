NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 1,710 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.53% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lam Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 368.1% during the first quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 20,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 30,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.60. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $28.34. The company has a market capitalization of $197.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.88.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

