Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Holdings Raised by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMP. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 245,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 195,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMP opened at $24.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.39. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.83 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

